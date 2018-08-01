International Game Technology (IGT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2018 // No Comments

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

NYSE IGT traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.87. 349,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,747. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IGT. Union Gaming Research raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 target price on International Game Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Earnings History for International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply