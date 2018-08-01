International Game Technology (IGT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

NYSE IGT traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.87. 349,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,747. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IGT. Union Gaming Research raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 target price on International Game Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

