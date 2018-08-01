Interface, Inc. (TILE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interface in a research note issued on Thursday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TILE. BidaskClub raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Interface presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of TILE opened at $22.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Interface has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Interface had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $283.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Interface by 4.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Interface by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Interface in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Interface in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $688,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

