InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) Position Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,348 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,530 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.57% of InterDigital worth $16,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jeffrey K. Belk sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $47,230.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,420.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James J. Nolan sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $461,587.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,260 shares of company stock valued at $517,893. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $82.45 on Wednesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $85.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.58, a current ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. National Securities assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

