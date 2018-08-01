Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Holdings Cut by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 26.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,852,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,207,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,811,000 after buying an additional 935,860 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $47,938,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 639.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 604,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,828,000 after buying an additional 522,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 676,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,073,000 after buying an additional 445,355 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 7,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $564,628.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $2,469,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 417,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,459,293.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 277,709 shares of company stock worth $20,014,469 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 41.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

