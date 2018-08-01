Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $2,469,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 417,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,459,293.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Johnathan H. Short sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $430,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,709 shares of company stock worth $20,014,469 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Marcus Capital LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange opened at $73.91 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $77.22.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 41.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

