Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.80% and a negative net margin of 278.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Intellia Therapeutics traded down $0.14, hitting $26.48, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 3.20. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Chardan Capital raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

In related news, insider John M. Leonard sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $201,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 6,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $167,417.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,458 shares of company stock worth $764,361 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

