Intel (INTC) Upgraded by DZ Bank to “Buy”

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Macquarie restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Intel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.34 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.76.

Intel traded up $0.27, hitting $48.37, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,950,584. Intel has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $223.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $28,661.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,664.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 5,243 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $250,038.67. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,037.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

