Intel Co. (INTC) Position Lowered by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.3% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $110,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $223.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.68%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.76.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $28,661.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,664.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $116,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

