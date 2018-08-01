Integrafin (IHP) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Integrafin (LON:IHP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Numis Securities upgraded Integrafin to a hold rating and set a GBX 326 ($4.28) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Get Integrafin alerts:

IHP stock opened at GBX 375 ($4.93) on Tuesday.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides platform services to UK clients and their financial advisers. The company operates Transact platform, which offers Asset custody, Transaction execution, Tax wrapping, and Portfolio reporting services. Its Transact platform also provides Adviser charging; Template portfolio management tool that enables financial advisers to manage various clients at once; MoneyMap, a lifetime cashflow and modelling tool; and Portfolio performance reporting services, as well as appoints discretionary fund managers to provide their services through Transact.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Integrafin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrafin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.