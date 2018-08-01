Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.09.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Oppenheimer set a $74.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $66,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,852.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 69,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $4,439,603.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,438,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,393,839.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,976 shares of company stock valued at $16,723,214. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 4,497.1% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IART stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.67. 619,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,432. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Integra Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.