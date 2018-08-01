Instructure (INST) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Instructure (NYSE:INST) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.93-0.87) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.90). The company issued revenue guidance of $205-209.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.79 million.Instructure also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.25-0.35) EPS.

NYSE:INST opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. Instructure has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.19. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 119.35% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Instructure will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

INST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Instructure from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Instructure in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Instructure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Instructure from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Instructure currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 9,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $396,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,503.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,552 shares of company stock worth $2,674,499 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K?12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K?12 schools.

