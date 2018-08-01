Insperity Inc (NSP) Holdings Decreased by New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY

New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY reduced its position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Insperity accounts for approximately 1.9% of New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Insperity were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 632,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,956,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 69.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 130,608 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 13.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,068,000 after acquiring an additional 37,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Insperity news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $420,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Austin P. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $167,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,531.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,646,839 in the last quarter. 9.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Insperity opened at $95.10 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Insperity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Insperity had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 122.34%. The firm had revenue of $922.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Insperity to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

