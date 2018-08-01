Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.41.

Shares of Insight Enterprises opened at $50.27 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 22,686 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $1,056,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Crown sold 7,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $351,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,668.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,231 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,128 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

