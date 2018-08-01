Insider Selling: Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $116,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen M. Waters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of Valero Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total value of $121,040.00.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $118.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $64.22 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $31.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.56 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 4.21%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4,649.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 508,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,141,000 after buying an additional 497,449 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,020,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,679,000 after buying an additional 421,540 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3,983.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 424,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,071,000 after buying an additional 414,310 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,921,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12,113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 324,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

