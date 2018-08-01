Insider Selling: KKR & Co Inc Class A (KKR) Major Shareholder Sells 11,452,321 Shares of Stock

KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 11,452,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $438,165,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,773,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc Class A had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc Class A will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. KKR & Co Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in KKR & Co Inc Class A by 4.1% in the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 49,700,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,008,910,000 after buying an additional 1,950,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in KKR & Co Inc Class A by 103.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,132,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,099,000 after buying an additional 9,227,804 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co Inc Class A by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,541,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,185,000 after buying an additional 237,568 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc Class A in the second quarter worth $65,053,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc Class A in the first quarter worth $37,108,000. 66.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A in a report on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on KKR & Co Inc Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on KKR & Co Inc Class A from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About KKR & Co Inc Class A

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

