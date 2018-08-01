Insider Selling: Croda International Plc (CRDA) Insider Sells 830 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Tom Brophy sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,129 ($67.39), for a total value of £42,570.70 ($55,933.12).

Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 10th, Tom Brophy purchased 3 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,916 ($64.59) per share, for a total transaction of £147.48 ($193.77).

Croda International opened at GBX 5,140 ($67.53) on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Croda International Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,461 ($45.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,668 ($61.33).

Croda International (LON:CRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 100.20 ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 100 ($1.31) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Croda International had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 37.33%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a GBX 38 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRDA shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($59.12) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Numis Securities upped their price target on Croda International from GBX 3,920 ($51.50) to GBX 4,300 ($56.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Croda International from GBX 5,050 ($66.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.30) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($63.07) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Croda International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,722.73 ($62.05).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, specialty additives for agricultural films, and seed enhancement and animal health chemicals; lubricant additives, specialty additives for plastics, coatings and polymers, advanced materials, and vehicle cleaning chemicals; and specialty ingredients for skin care, hair care, sun care, self-tanning, color cosmetics, body care, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, oral hygiene, and baby care applications.

