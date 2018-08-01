Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,871.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cogent Communications traded up $0.25, hitting $52.20, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 4,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,539. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.33. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.71, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 29.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

