Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,871.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Cogent Communications traded up $0.25, hitting $52.20, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 4,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,539. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.33. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.71, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.52.
Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.
About Cogent Communications
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.
