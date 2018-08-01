Insider Selling: Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) Chairman Sells 152,587 Shares of Stock

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 152,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,104.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BLMN stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. 2,665,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,240. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 237.90%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,369,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,383,000 after buying an additional 101,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 182.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,462,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,781,000 after buying an additional 1,589,579 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at about $58,763,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,298,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,538,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 21.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 844,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “$21.25” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

