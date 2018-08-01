Insider Selling: Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $537,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Aaron’s traded up $1.59, hitting $44.90, on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 788,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,088. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.60. Aaron’s, Inc. has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $50.80.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.86 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. equities analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aaron’s from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 850,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 459,401 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 114,951 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,601,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,143 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 353.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 265,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 36,766 shares in the last quarter.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

