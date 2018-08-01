Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (AIR) VP Sells 24,239 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) VP Robert J. Regan sold 24,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $1,147,959.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,558.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
AIR stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $46.90. 4,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,460. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $49.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in AAR by 144.1% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 92.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.
About AAR
AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company's Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.
