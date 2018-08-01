Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (AIR) VP Sells 24,239 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) VP Robert J. Regan sold 24,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $1,147,959.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,558.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AIR stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $46.90. 4,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,460. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $49.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in AAR by 144.1% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 92.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

About AAR

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company's Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

