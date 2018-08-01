Insider Buying: First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Director Vince Berta purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,483.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vince Berta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 10th, Vince Berta purchased 193 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.80 per share, for a total transaction of $6,137.40.

FFBC opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $120,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

