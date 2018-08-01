Insider Buying: Federated Investors Inc (FII) Director Purchases 65,000 Shares of Stock

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Director Michael J. Farrell acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $1,567,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,178. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Federated Investors traded down $1.10, hitting $23.10, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,082. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Federated Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $36.76.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.86 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federated Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the first quarter valued at $110,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

