Inovalon (INOV) Shares Up 2.3% on Earnings Beat

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)’s share price shot up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.95. 23,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 259,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Inovalon had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Inovalon alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other Inovalon news, Director Lee D. Roberts purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,614.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 36,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $366,427.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,967.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 164,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,207 over the last ninety days. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 395.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.