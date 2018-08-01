Inovalon (INOV) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $568-593 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.11 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INOV. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.80. 857,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,542. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $92.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.76 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 36,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $366,427.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,967.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee D. Roberts acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,614.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 164,753 shares of company stock worth $1,641,207. Company insiders own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

