Innovative Solutions & Support (ISSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Innovative Solutions & Support had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.

Shares of Innovative Solutions & Support remained flat at $$2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265. Innovative Solutions & Support has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Innovative Solutions & Support from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

About Innovative Solutions & Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

