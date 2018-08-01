Ingevity (NGVT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a $111.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ingevity’s adjusted earnings for the second quarter topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues also rose by double-digits year over year and beat expectations. Ingevity has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past three months. The company is well placed to gain from the Georgia-Pacific’s pine chemicals business buyout. Moreover, positive developments in the U.S. drilling activity is expected to boost performance of its Performance Chemicals division. Shifting to high margin products along with improved TOFA pricing should also lend support to its margins. The company should also gain from the expected activated carbon demand growth based on early adoption by some regions in China.”

Get Ingevity alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NGVT. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Ingevity stock opened at $99.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $55.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.14 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Ingevity by 1,735.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingevity (NGVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.