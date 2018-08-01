ING Groep NV (EPA) (INGA) Given a €13.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

ING Groep NV (EPA) (AMS:INGA) has been given a €13.50 ($15.88) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 5.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.25 ($20.29) target price on shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.97 ($18.79).

ING Groep NV (EPA) opened at €14.35 ($16.88) on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. ING Groep NV has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

