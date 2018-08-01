InfraREIT Inc (HIFR) Shares Sold by New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY

New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of InfraREIT Inc (NYSE:HIFR) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,068 shares during the quarter. InfraREIT accounts for approximately 1.5% of New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY owned 0.65% of InfraREIT worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in InfraREIT by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,829,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,575,000 after buying an additional 38,740 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in InfraREIT by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 506,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in InfraREIT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in InfraREIT by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 251,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 51,127 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in InfraREIT by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 125,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of InfraREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InfraREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

HIFR opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. InfraREIT Inc has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.66 million for the quarter. InfraREIT had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 8.22%. analysts predict that InfraREIT Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

InfraREIT Company Profile

InfraREIT is a real estate investment trust that is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated electric transmission assets in the state of Texas. The Company is externally managed by Hunt Utility Services, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated, Inc (a diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas, and managed by the Ray L.

