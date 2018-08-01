Infinity Economics Price Reaches $0.0070 on Exchanges (XIN)

Infinity Economics (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Infinity Economics has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Infinity Economics coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, InfinityCoin Exchange, Sistemkoin and Coindeal. Infinity Economics has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $36.06 million worth of Infinity Economics was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,682.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $770.28 or 0.10051333 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00016728 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00035546 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00024265 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00388886 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.88 or 0.02007902 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00024369 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014543 BTC.

Infinity Economics Profile

Infinity Economics is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Infinity Economics’ total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Infinity Economics is /r/infinityeconomics and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinity Economics’ official website is www.infinity-economics.org . Infinity Economics’ official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Infinity Economics is forum.infinity-economics.org

Buying and Selling Infinity Economics

Infinity Economics can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: InfinityCoin Exchange, Sistemkoin, Coindeal, Coinbe and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinity Economics directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinity Economics should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinity Economics using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

