Infineon Technologies (IFXA) Given a €29.90 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.90 ($35.18) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €25.00 ($29.41).

Infineon Technologies opened at €19.70 ($23.18) on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

