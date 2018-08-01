Imperial Capital Reiterates “$50.00” Price Target for Shotspotter (SSTI)

Imperial Capital set a $50.00 price objective on Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shotspotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shotspotter has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Get Shotspotter alerts:

Shotspotter stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,000. Shotspotter has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $437.38 million and a PE ratio of -76.42.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Shotspotter will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Shotspotter by 22.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 370,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shotspotter by 34.3% in the first quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 128,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in Shotspotter by 35.1% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 123,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 32,145 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shotspotter in the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shotspotter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.