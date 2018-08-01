Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Director Richard H. Lenny Acquires 1,778 Shares of Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,431.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works opened at $143.33 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.66 and a 52 week high of $179.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 56.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 47.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.82.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

