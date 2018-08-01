IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.21. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 530.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $580.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total value of $332,305.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total value of $99,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,571 shares of company stock worth $2,405,215 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $70,762,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,862.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 338,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,690,000 after purchasing an additional 332,332 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $34,461,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 47.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 376,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,062,000 after purchasing an additional 120,590 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 79.8% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 235,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,764 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $8.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.15. 1,092,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,516. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $146.09 and a fifty-two week high of $252.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

