IDACORP (IDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. IDACORP has set its FY18 guidance at $4.10 to $4.25 EPS.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The coal producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $310.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect IDACORP to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $94.24 on Wednesday. IDACORP has a one year low of $79.59 and a one year high of $100.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Williams Capital lowered IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other news, Director Christine King sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $252,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,957.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

