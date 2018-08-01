ICON (ICX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.21 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $409.24 million and $17.21 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00013747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, Rfinex and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ICON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003636 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012996 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000428 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00391762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00178195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00026494 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00023624 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00077870 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,431,340 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Binance, Upbit, Bitbns, LATOKEN, Bithumb, COSS, Rfinex, DragonEX, Huobi, OOOBTC, Gate.io, CoinTiger, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.