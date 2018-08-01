ICICI Bank (IBN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ICICI Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

ICICI Bank opened at $8.83 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.83. ICICI Bank has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $11.26.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 6.42%. equities analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 246,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,200,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 251,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

