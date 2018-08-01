iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0696 per share on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st.

NYSEARCA IBDQ traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. 3,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,535. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $25.37.

