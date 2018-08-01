iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (IBDK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of IBDK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 90,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,154. iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.