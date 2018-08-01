I/O Coin Price Down 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00005079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $6.58 million and $5,595.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.99 or 0.02874054 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013555 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000736 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002876 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000120 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001308 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000050 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 16,867,273 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

