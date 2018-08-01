Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in the second quarter valued at $743,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 563.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,247 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A in the second quarter worth about $558,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A in the second quarter worth about $10,222,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A in the second quarter worth about $2,166,000. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Stolte sold 285,000 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $25,977,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,640,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Damon A. Fletcher sold 414 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $38,808.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,257,764.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 988,061 shares of company stock worth $91,526,607 in the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A opened at $103.07 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . Tableau Software Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $63.46 and a 1 year high of $112.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Tableau Software Inc Class A’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Tableau Software Inc Class A will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tableau Software Inc Class A from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tableau Software Inc Class A from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tableau Software Inc Class A from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tableau Software Inc Class A from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tableau Software Inc Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

