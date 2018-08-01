Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of General Motors (GM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 13.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,874,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $903,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,964 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 232.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,707,589 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $98,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,666 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 48.6% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,112,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $185,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,528 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,008,491 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,834,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 38.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,169,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,738,000 after purchasing an additional 887,722 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. General Motors has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. General Motors had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $36.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $9,276,611.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,387.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Motors to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.21.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

