Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.4% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 12,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 17.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 103.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 42.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $119.95 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $130.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.04.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.69 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 17,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,210,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

