Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 48.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 198,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 20,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

NYSE:DAR opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 83.71 and a beta of 1.41. Darling Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $20.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $875.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.83 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.