Huntsman (HUN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HUN. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $43.00 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.46.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman opened at $33.53 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.94. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.69.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP J Kimo Esplin sold 16,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $526,505.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 393,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,878,977.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 62.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Huntsman by 31.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 5.1% in the first quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 62,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Huntsman by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.