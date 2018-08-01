Hugo Boss AG Common Stock (BOSS) PT Set at €82.00 by Berenberg Bank

Hugo Boss AG Common Stock (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss AG Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €76.93 ($90.51).

Shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock opened at €77.08 ($90.68) on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Hugo Boss AG Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of €61.15 ($71.94) and a fifty-two week high of €81.34 ($95.69).

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

