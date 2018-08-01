Hudson Target of Unusually High Options Trading (HUD)

Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 760 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,188% compared to the typical volume of 59 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,974,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Hudson during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,417,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Hudson during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,309,000. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hudson stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hudson has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $18.98.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.67 million. research analysts anticipate that Hudson will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a duty-paid and duty-free travel retail company. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

