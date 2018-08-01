Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $175.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties updated its FY18 guidance to $1.83-1.89 EPS.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties traded down $0.17, hitting $34.09, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 62,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,936. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70.

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

In other news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $71,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,754.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $355,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,213 shares of company stock worth $2,794,149 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 158,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $4,014,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 455,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $4,645,000.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value.

