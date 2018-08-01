Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $175.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties updated its FY18 guidance to $1.83-1.89 EPS.
Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties traded down $0.17, hitting $34.09, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 62,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,936. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70.
HPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 158,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $4,014,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 455,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $4,645,000.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value.
Further Reading: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.