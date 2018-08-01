HubSpot (HUBS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.6-126.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.04 million.HubSpot also updated its FY18 guidance to $0.63-0.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HubSpot to $141.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of HubSpot to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.20.

Shares of HUBS traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.60. 894,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,680. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julia Herendeen sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $54,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at $699,154.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $3,523,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,599,897.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,809 shares of company stock valued at $14,559,839. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

