Hubii Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.00 (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Hubii Network token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00003497 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Hubii Network has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $0.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003639 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013080 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000430 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00393236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00178345 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00026083 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013892 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Hubii Network Token Profile

Hubii Network’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,516,418 tokens. The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.network . The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork . Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork . The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hubii Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

