Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Hubbell worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $693,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 193.4% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 23.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell opened at $123.25 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $149.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.94%.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.96 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,263.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

